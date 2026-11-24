KOPPAL: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh B. Itnal has stressed the need for coordination among all government departments to protect children’s rights and prevent abuse, harassment and child marriage.

He was speaking after inaugurating a capacity-building programme on child protection, inter-departmental coordination and inclusion at J.H. Patel Hall in the Zilla Panchayat office on Tuesday. The programme was organised under Mission Vatsalya (CRCC) jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, district police, Department of Women and Child Development, UNICEF and the District Child Protection Unit.

Dr. Itnal said child protection could not be left to one department alone. Issues such as child abuse, malnutrition, child marriage and adolescent welfare required joint efforts. He urged officials to stop shifting responsibilities between departments and work together to address these challenges.

Citing Ganjam and Gajapati districts in Odisha as examples of child marriage-free districts, he urged officials to work towards eliminating child marriage in Koppal. He also called for strict action against those harassing children in public places and on public transport. Such incidents should be reported to the police or the Akka Pade team. He directed the Excise Department to prevent illegal liquor sales near schools and hospitals.

Report abuse, do not hide it

Additional Superintendent of Police R. Hemanth Kumar said teachers must immediately report cases of child abuse to the police instead of concealing them. He warned that negligence in reporting such incidents could invite legal action. He also stressed the need to monitor frequent school absenteeism to identify children at risk of child marriage and other offences. The public can report harassment and illegal liquor sales by calling 112.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Amaresha Havina warned school principals and hostel wardens against concealing cases of sexual abuse involving children. He called for greater awareness of child protection laws.

UNICEF Child Protection Project representative Harisha Jogi said 500 children had raised concerns about alcohol abuse at home, inadequate bus services and harassment during the Makkala Maathu campaign. He urged departments to work together to make Koppal a child-safe district.

Officials from 32 departments attended the programme, including representatives from education, health, police, transport, labour and social welfare departments.