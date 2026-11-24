KOPPAL: The district-level National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) concluded successfully at the Sub-Regional Science Centre in Koppal on Tuesday, with outstanding projects selected for the state-level convention. The event aimed to encourage scientific thinking, research and innovation among students.

The programme was jointly organised by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST), Bengaluru, and the Koppal Zilla Panchayat.

G.R. Benakalmath, Nodal Officer of the Sub-Regional Science Centre, inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion, he said science was not limited to textbooks but involved understanding the reasons behind everyday events. He encouraged students to develop scientific curiosity and seek answers to questions related to rainfall, river pollution and climate change.

Guruswamy of the Koppal Zilla Panchayat delivered the introductory remarks. He said the congress provided students with an opportunity to develop research skills, curiosity and innovative thinking beyond classroom learning.

District Nodal Officer Umesh Itagi advised students to focus their research on problems in their surroundings. He suggested studying issues such as drinking water scarcity, waste management, soil erosion, rainwater harvesting and agricultural challenges.

Presiding over the programme, Yamanurappa Kayannanavara stressed the importance of protecting nature while pursuing development. He said sustainable growth could be achieved only by maintaining a balance between economic progress and environmental conservation.

Biresh, National Children’s Science Congress observer, resource persons Jayashree and V.A. Hiremath, judge Basavaraja Vastrada, students from various schools and their mentor teachers attended the programme.

Projects selected for state level

The best projects in both junior and senior categories were selected during the district-level competition and recommended for participation in the state-level convention.