HAVERI: Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashodha Vantagodi has directed officials to organise regular awareness programmes in student hostels across Haveri district to protect students from drug abuse.

She was speaking at the district-level Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting held through video conference on Tuesday. She said all concerned departments must work together to educate students about the physical, mental and social effects of drug consumption.

The SP instructed officials from the Departments of Public Instruction, Pre-University Education, Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare to organise special awareness programmes in hostels under their control. Hostels with a large number of students should be identified and prioritised for awareness workshops.

She said awareness activities should go beyond routine lectures and explain how drug addiction could affect students’ health, education and future. The Police Department would extend full support to these initiatives. Police personnel would also visit hostels, interact with students and educate them about the dangers of substance abuse.

Vantagodi further stressed that efforts to control narcotics should not focus only on cannabis (ganja). Officials must also remain alert to suspicious chocolates and other food products that could pose risks to children.

She directed the concerned authorities to take appropriate action if they noticed suspicious substances or signs of possible drug abuse among students.

The SP called upon all departments to coordinate their efforts and give priority to the health and future of young people. She emphasised the need for continuous awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and hostels to prevent drug abuse and protect students from addiction.

She urged officials, educational institutions and the police to work together to create a drug-free environment for students across the district.