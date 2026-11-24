CHITRADURGA: Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya has directed all government offices in Chitradurga district to curb tobacco consumption during working hours and appoint a nodal officer to monitor compliance.

She was speaking at the quarterly review meeting of the District Tobacco Control Cell, organised jointly by the district administration and the Health and Family Welfare Department at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

Ramya said temples and tourist destinations across the district had been declared tobacco-free zones. She stressed that government employees must set an example by avoiding tobacco consumption. Every government office must appoint a nodal officer and submit confirmation of the appointment.

She also directed officials to strictly enforce the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) at the taluk level. Tahsildars were asked to conduct regular committee meetings, set targets for enforcement drives and organise frequent inspections of shops selling tobacco products. Legal action must be taken against violators.

Local bodies, including town panchayats and municipal councils, were instructed to impose restrictions on tobacco sales near educational institutions while issuing trade licences. Officials were also asked to consider licence cancellation in cases of violations, besides imposing fines.

According to officials, the district had set a target of 120 enforcement drives between June and October 2026. Of these, 55 had been conducted. A total of 737 cases had been registered, and fines amounting to ₹82,550 had been collected.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Shivakumar, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. M.C. Sunil Kumar, RCHO Dr. Abhinav, State Tobacco Control Cell Divisional Coordinator Mahantesh and District Consultant B.M. Prabhudev attended the meeting.