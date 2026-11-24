HUNSUR: MLA G.D. Harish Gowda performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Residential School at Shettahalli tribal hamlet under Neralakuppe Gram Panchayat in Hanagodu hobli of Hunsur taluk. The project has an estimated cost of ₹22 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Harish Gowda said the Ambedkar Residential School initiative aims to provide quality education to children from backward communities and help them become responsible members of society. He expressed satisfaction over the establishment of the school in the taluk.

He said the existing residential school was facing difficulties due to the lack of a permanent building. The proposed facility will accommodate 250 students and come up on five acres of land at Shettahalli. He directed officials to complete the construction within 11 months.

The school will have facilities for education, sports and yoga to support the overall development of students.

The MLA also highlighted other proposed development projects in the constituency. These include a modern underground drainage system for Hunsur town, estimated to cost ₹60 crore, and a drinking water supply project drawing water from the Lakshmanatirtha River.

He said proposals had also been submitted for lift irrigation projects at Neralakuppe and Kallurappana Betta using Lakshmanatirtha River water, a ₹30 crore project at Gavadagere using Cauvery water and a ₹70 crore project at Manuganahalli.

Harish Gowda thanked Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who was a minister when efforts were made to establish the residential school in the taluk.

Kirangur Basavaraj, Ganapathi, Satish Papanna, Surendra, Madhu, Uday Kumar, Dara Mahesh, Prabhakar Hegde, Subhash and Suresh, along with government officials and members of the public, attended the ceremony.