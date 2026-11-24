GADAG: The Karnataka government has announced the final reservation of 25 constituencies in the Gadag Zilla Panchayat, setting the stage for upcoming rural local body elections. The reservation list has triggered political activity across the district’s seven taluks, with aspirants beginning preparations for the polls.

The final notification follows the draft notification issued on October 9, 2026. Objections and suggestions were invited before the government finalised the reservations under the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Reservation of Seats in Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat by Rotation) Rules, 2023.

Of the 25 constituencies, 13 have been reserved for women under different categories. This includes six general seats, three Scheduled Caste seats, one Scheduled Tribe seat, two Backward Class-A seats and one Backward Class-B seat.

The announcement has intensified competition among political aspirants, particularly in general-category constituencies. In seats reserved for women, some established political leaders may consider fielding female family members, although candidate selection will depend on party decisions and eligibility.

Congress and BJP leaders are also expected to begin consultations to identify suitable candidates and strengthen their support in the constituencies.

With the reservation process completed, political discussions and election preparations are expected to gain momentum across Gadag district.