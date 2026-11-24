HUNSUR: Journalists play an important role in society and strengthening democracy. They must uphold truth, integrity and social responsibility while performing their duties, said Shivananda Tagaduru, State President of the Karnataka Working Journalists Association.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop organised by the Hunsur Taluk Journalists Association at Veeranahosahalli in the Nagarahole forest area.

Tagaduru said journalism was not limited to reporting events but also involved highlighting public issues, keeping the administration accountable and creating social awareness. He stressed the need to verify information before publication and give priority to accuracy, impartiality and professional ethics, particularly amid the growing influence of social media.

He said rural journalists faced several challenges and noted that the state association had been working to address their concerns. Initiatives such as bus passes and health insurance had helped meet some long-standing demands. He urged journalists to remain united to protect their rights and the dignity of the profession.

Association president H.R. Krishnakumar said journalists needed continuous learning to improve their skills and maintain the relevance of print media. He stressed the importance of conducting regular workshops to help journalists adapt to changes in the media industry.

Tejaswi Navilooru of the Karnataka State Open University’s Department of Journalism spoke on the shift of readers from print to social media. He discussed changing readership patterns, digital platforms and the growing demand for instant news. He urged journalists to prioritise credibility over speed and avoid spreading misinformation.

State association executive committee member Raghavendra, Veeranahosahalli Range Forest Officer Vinod Gowda, Mysuru Journalists’ Association Vice-President Venkatappa, Secretary Da. Ra. Mahesh and other journalists attended the programme.