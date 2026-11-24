KALABURAGI: MLA M.Y. Patil has directed officials to take preventive measures to avoid drinking water shortages in rural areas and make alternative arrangements in villages facing scarcity.

Chairing a meeting with officials at the Taluk Panchayat office, he reviewed the drinking water situation and existing supply arrangements across the taluk. He instructed officials to visit affected villages, assess the ground situation and take immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

Patil stressed the need to utilize available water sources, including lakes and barrages, efficiently and prevent wastage. He said water should be procured from private sources wherever necessary and supplied to people in villages facing shortages.

Barrage gates and leaks

He also directed officials to complete the installation of the remaining gates at the Pholanur Bridge-cum-Barrage, where only half of the proposed gates have been installed. Expressing concern over water leakage at the Devala Ganagapur Barrage, he instructed officials to take immediate measures to stop it.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Shankar Rathod informed the meeting that details of drinking water shortages had been collected from all 28 Gram Panchayats in the taluk. Water was being purchased from private individuals and supplied in three villages. However, some other villages were facing difficulties as water was unavailable even from private sources. Gram Panchayat Development Officers were working to resolve the situation, he said.

Taluk Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee president Prakash Jamadar, APMC district president Manjunath Anjutagi, Saheb Gowda Patil and other local leaders and officials attended the meeting.

Patil said the government was prepared to tackle drought-like conditions, and called upon officials to coordinate their efforts and discharge their responsibilities effectively. He appealed to the public to use water judiciously and cooperate with the administration in preventing a drinking water crisis.