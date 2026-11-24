KALABURAGI: The district administration has released ₹42.49 crore in drought relief to 1,69,989 farmers in Kalaburagi district for the 2026‑27 financial year, Deputy Commissioner Ikram Sharief announced.

According to an official press release, a total of ₹42,49,72,500 was directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system on November 22. Each beneficiary received ₹2,500 as financial assistance under the first phase of drought compensation.

The Deputy Commissioner said the district administration had submitted a proposal to the state government for the first phase of relief distribution after completing the verification of eligible farmers. The list of beneficiaries included in the first-phase green list was verified through the respective taluk administrations under the supervision of the tahsildars.

Following the government’s approval, the sanctioned amount was transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, ensuring that the assistance reached farmers without intermediaries.

Second phase proposed

Sharief further stated that the district administration had already submitted another proposal to the government for the second phase of drought relief distribution. This proposal covers additional eligible farmers who could not be included in the first phase of assistance.

He assured that farmers left out of the initial distribution would also receive the relief amount. All remaining eligible farmers possessing a valid Farmer ID (FID) will be considered for compensation after completion of the necessary verification process and receipt of government approval.

The administration is expected to continue the verification exercise to identify eligible beneficiaries who have not yet received assistance.

The release of ₹42.49 crore is expected to provide financial assistance to thousands of farming families affected by drought conditions across Kalaburagi district.

Sharief said the district administration was committed to ensuring that all eligible farmers benefited from the drought relief programme. Farmers awaiting assistance have been advised to ensure that their Farmer ID details and bank account information are accurate to facilitate the transfer of compensation.