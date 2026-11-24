RAICHUR: Police and officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department jointly seized 450 kg of government-supplied ration rice allegedly stored illegally for sale in the black market in the city. A case has been registered against one person in connection with the incident.

The raid was conducted in Koravara Oni, Kottapet area, following credible information about the illegal storage of government-distributed rice.

The raid

Food and Civil Supplies Department City Inspector Srihari, along with Netaji Nagar Police Station PSI Basavaraj and police personnel, conducted the operation.

Bags in front of a house

According to the complaint, Mahendra (27), a resident of Koravara Oni in Kottapet, had allegedly stored rice distributed under government welfare schemes with the intention of selling it at higher prices in the black market.

During the inspection, officials found 15 plastic bags containing ration rice kept in front of the accused’s house. Each bag weighed approximately 30 kg, taking the total seized quantity to 450 kg.

Sample sealed

The seized rice has been valued at approximately ₹12,600. Officials collected around 5 kg of rice as a sample for examination and sealed it for further verification.

Following the seizure, a case was registered at the Netaji Nagar Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated to establish the circumstances surrounding the illegal storage and intended sale of the government-distributed rice.

Police personnel Mallappa, Chandrakanth and Ramanna also participated in the joint operation.