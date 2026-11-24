KALABURAGI: The Bengaluru–Kalaburagi flight service operated by Star Air is receiving a strong response, recording an average seat occupancy of around 80 per cent.

The encouraging passenger traffic has renewed demands for introducing a morning flight to improve connectivity across the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Star Air resumed the service on June 10 using a 76-seater aircraft. Passenger numbers have remained encouraging, particularly during weekends. On the inaugural day, 63 passengers arrived in Kalaburagi and 46 travelled to Bengaluru. The highest passenger movement was recorded on October 30, when 75 passengers arrived and 73 travelled to Bengaluru, taking the total two-way passenger count to 148.

The performance contrasts with the Bengaluru–Bidar service, which the airline discontinued from November 1 despite financial assistance under the Viability Gap Funding scheme. The Bidar route reportedly recorded only 30 to 35 passengers per flight, against the estimated minimum requirement of 50 seats to meet operational expenses.

Kalaburagi’s importance as an administrative, educational and healthcare centre has contributed to its growing aviation demand. The city has several medical, engineering and pharmacy colleges, four universities, multi-speciality hospitals and government offices, attracting passengers from across the region.

Demand for morning connectivity

Currently, Kalaburagi has only an evening flight to Bengaluru. Passengers have urged Star Air to restore the morning service, enabling businesspeople, officials and patients to complete their work in Bengaluru and return the same day.

The economy-class fare is ₹5,701, while the business-class fare is ₹9,899, excluding applicable additional charges.

Recently, Industries and Infrastructure Minister M.B. Patil held discussions with airline representatives to explore connectivity with other cities and reportedly urged operators to introduce morning flights.

Retired engineer Venkatesh Mudagal said services to Mumbai, Hindon near Delhi and Tirupati would attract considerable passenger traffic. He urged elected representatives to press airlines for expanded connectivity.