YADGIR: Zilla Panchayat CEO Jubin Mohapatra has directed officials to prioritize the cleaning and maintenance of overhead water tanks and drinking water sources across the district to prevent the supply of contaminated water to the public.

Chairing a meeting of the District Water and Sanitation Mission Committee, he instructed district- and taluk-level officials to personally inspect drinking water sources and ensure that safe and adequate water is supplied to all villages. He also stressed the need to ensure sufficient drinking water facilities at Anganwadi centres and government schools.

Mohapatra directed officials to closely monitor villages facing drinking water shortages and take immediate preventive measures to ensure that residents do not receive impure or contaminated water. He emphasised that all ongoing drinking water projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and other government schemes must be completed within the stipulated time while maintaining quality standards.

He called for a systematic action plan to clean all small and large overhead water tanks across the district and ensure their regular maintenance. Officials were also instructed to identify areas where groundwater contains harmful levels of arsenic, fluoride and iron.

Groundwater tests

The CEO further directed the concerned departments to conduct groundwater quality tests according to prescribed guidelines and submit geo-tagging reports of the respective borewells within one month. He also asked officials and implementing agencies to accelerate works under the Jal Jeevan Mission and Jaladhare schemes.

₹1 crore a constituency

During the meeting, Project Director Basavaraj Sharabayya instructed officials to prepare an action plan with an allocation of ₹1 crore for each Assembly constituency to provide drinking water to villages facing scarcity.

He also directed officials to prepare and submit a village-wise list indicating the number of villages that could be covered under District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds.

Deputy Secretary Sharanabasava, committee members, executive engineers, executive officers, taluk-level officials and representatives of Mega Construction Engineering Company attended the meeting. Officials associated with JJM, SBM and DTSC were also present.