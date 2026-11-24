BIDAR: The 557th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first Guru of Sikhism, was celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm at the historic Gurudwara Nanak Jhira Sahib in Bidar.

Thousands of devotees from different parts of Karnataka and neighbouring states visited the renowned Sikh pilgrimage centre to participate in the celebrations and seek the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The Gurudwara witnessed a huge gathering throughout the day, with devotees joining various religious programmes organised to mark the occasion.

Special prayers

The Gurudwara premises were beautifully decorated for the auspicious celebration, creating a festive and spiritually vibrant atmosphere. Special prayers, recitations of Guru Vani, Shabad-Kirtan and other religious ceremonies were organised as part of the birth anniversary celebrations.

A large number of devotees participated in the prayers and religious programmes. The soulful rendition of Shabad-Kirtan filled the Gurudwara premises with devotion and spiritual harmony. Devotees offered prayers and paid their respects to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, remembering his teachings and contributions to humanity.

Langar for thousands

The traditional Langar, or community kitchen, was another major attraction of the celebrations. Free meals were served to thousands of devotees throughout the day. People belonging to different communities participated in the community meal, reflecting the principles of equality, selfless service and brotherhood advocated by Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

A message of harmony

The celebrations also highlighted Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of peace, compassion, humanity and social harmony. His teachings emphasise the importance of treating everyone equally, serving society and living together without discrimination.

The historic Gurudwara Nanak Jhira Sahib once again became a centre of religious devotion and communal harmony, as devotees gathered to celebrate the occasion and reaffirm their commitment to the values preached by Guru Nanak Dev Ji.