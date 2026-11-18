MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India’s growing capital markets, saying the country remains one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies and its financial markets have expanded significantly alongside economic growth.

In a message delivered for the 65th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), hosted by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Modi said increasing participation by citizens in capital markets reflected growing confidence in India’s economic future.

He noted that investments through avenues such as mutual funds had reached unprecedented levels, allowing more citizens to participate in the country’s economic development. He added that expanding capital markets had enabled businesses to raise funds while providing investors with greater opportunities to contribute to India’s growth.

The Prime Minister highlighted efforts over the past decade to make India’s financial system more inclusive and efficient through wider access to banking, insurance and digital financial services.

He also pointed to the country’s Digital Public Infrastructure, particularly the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) Trinity and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), as examples of how technology could transform financial service delivery on a massive scale.

According to Modi, technology-driven improvements in market infrastructure and easier access to investment platforms have further broadened participation in financial markets.

Addressing the changing global financial ecosystem, he said artificial intelligence and emerging technologies were creating new opportunities while raising concerns about cybersecurity, market integrity and investor protection.