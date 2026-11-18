NEW DELHI: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that his current visit to Rome would further strengthen India’s economic partnership with Italy, unlock fresh investment opportunities and open new avenues for businesses in both countries.

“The article beautifully captures the shared vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for taking India-Italy ties to greater heights, with a target of achieving 20 billion euros in bilateral trade by 2029,” Goyal said in a post on X.

“Look forward to co-chairing with you the 23rd India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation and the 4th India-Italy Business Forum. With bilateral trade having doubled in 10 years, these engagements will further strengthen our economic partnership, unlock fresh investment opportunities and open new avenues for businesses in both countries,” Goyal added.

Tajani wrote: “I am delighted to welcome back to Italy my friend Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry. Together, we will chair the 23rd edition of the Italy-India Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation and the fourth Italy-India Business Forum in only two years. The message is clear: Italy and India are determined to enhance their economic and trade partnership.”

“Bilateral trade exchange has doubled in 10 years. Our prime ministers have set the target of 20 billion euros by 2029. India is already among the priority countries of our Export Promotion Plan. But for us, it is much more than a destination market. It is also a crucial partner for industrial cooperation, investment, and joint projects. More trade can be a driver for more investments, in both directions. This is the path we intend to pursue. The right conditions are all in place,” Tajani stated.