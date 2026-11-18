This milestone, achieved in under two years, marks a crucial step in bringing indigenous health research and solutions to the public.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has completed 100 successful technology transfer deals, marking a major step in commercialising indigenous medical research.

The milestone was announced at the third Health Research Excellence Summit of the Department of Health Research and ICMR, marking 115 years of ICMR’s contribution to biomedical research in India.

During the summit, ICMR exchanged 20 licensing agreements covering eight technologies with nine Indian companies. This took the cumulative number of successful transfers to 100 in less than two years under the Medical Innovations Patent Mitra initiative.

More than 600 scientists, researchers, innovators, administrators and policymakers attended the two-day event, representing ICMR institutes, government organisations and academia. The summit highlighted research publications, technologies and patents, and encouraged collaboration among researchers, industry and policymakers.

An innovation exhibition showcased 17 technologies developed by ICMR institutes and partner institutions. A dedicated session presented 10 technologies and eight patents.

The summit featured syndromic surveillance under the DHR Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories scheme. It will create an early-warning network for outbreaks across 70 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories and Infectious Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratories.

ICMR launched the Dr M K Bhan Young Medical Faculty PhD Portal, a digital information platform for applicants. It also released the Antimicrobial Resistance Annual Report and Standard Operating Procedures, alongside a compendium of 25 stories showing research translated into public outcomes.

The top 100 school students selected through ICMR’s SHINE National Competition were recognised for their scientific thinking and contributions to public health.