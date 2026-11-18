NEW DELHI: India and the United States are close to concluding negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, with most major issues nearing resolution, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled ‘India’s Next Leap: Reforms, Competitiveness and Growth’ at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention curtain raiser, Agrawal said three major aspects of the proposed agreement had been almost finalised.

He indicated that discussions were approaching their final stages, with the legal text already negotiated. However, the formal signing of the agreement will depend on greater clarity regarding the tariff framework of the United States.

The Commerce Secretary said uncertainty had emerged following the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the previous tariff structure. Negotiators now need a clearer understanding of the future tariff regime before formally concluding the agreement.

He said India was working towards completing negotiations and having all arrangements ready as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the country is also engaged in several trade negotiations with other countries and regions, some of which are under review and expected to gain momentum in the coming weeks and months.

Separately, Agrawal addressed concerns surrounding India’s gold imports, estimating that imports would remain manageable at around $30‑40 billion this year.