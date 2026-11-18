NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is moving towards a ‘Trust First, Verify Later’ framework, placing compliant taxpayers at the centre of tax administration, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a conference organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on GST process reforms and the outcomes of the 57th GST Council meeting, Chaturvedi said the recommendations made on October 8 reflected a shift towards trust-based governance and recognised honest taxpayers as partners in nation-building.

He said nearly 90 per cent of low-risk refund claims were now being processed automatically. The Council has also proposed expanding input tax credit refund provisions to input services under the inverted duty structure and capital goods used in zero-rated supplies.

For MSMEs, proposed measures include simplified registration, access to e-commerce warehouses as principal places of business for eligible suppliers, quarterly tax payments and optional annual returns for businesses with turnover up to Rs 5 crore.