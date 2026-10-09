Modernized traffic management arrives in Jayanagar

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a major relief for local residents, Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K. N. Ramesh has officially announced complete parking fee exemptions for homeowners residing along designated commercial corridors under the upcoming Jayanagar Smart Parking framework. The policy clarification follows intensive representations from local trade bodies and residential committees addressing traffic management concerns across the commercial hub. The high-tech initiative, developed in partnership with the implementation agency Park Lens, is designed to systematically curb vehicular congestion, optimize roadway space, and eliminate random vehicle roaming. Corporation officials confirmed that the automated smart parking infrastructure will be deployed strictly along key commercial thoroughfares, ensuring that residents parking vehicles directly in front of their properties face absolutely no financial levies. Furthermore, commercial parking tariffs will remain active strictly between 9:00 AM and 10:00 PM to balance retail accessibility with night-time neighborhood tranquility. Addressing concerns raised by the Jayanagar Traders Association regarding fee structures and grace periods, Commissioner Ramesh assured stakeholders that administrative authorities would thoroughly review all practical pros and cons before finalizing operational tariffs. The technologically advanced framework incorporates high-definition CCTV surveillance networks, automated vehicle tracking sensors, real-time slot availability updates accessible via dedicated mobile applications, and dynamic digital messaging boards. Motorists utilizing commercial bays will be required to execute digital transactions seamlessly via localized QR code scans within a stipulated initial grace window. Civic leadership has urged local merchants, commuters, and resident welfare associations to extend their full cooperation to the modernization drive. Municipal engineers, traffic enforcement officers, and BESCOM representatives are coordinating closely to integrate infrastructure, ensuring unhindered power supplies for street-level automated enforcement cameras as Jayanagar transitions into a model zone for urban traffic management.

Policy highlights and implementation terms • Commercial Road Focus: Paid smart parking parameters and digital enforcement will apply strictly to designated major commercial stretches within Jayanagar. • Operational Hours: Parking fees on these commercial roads will be enforced exclusively between 9:00 AM and 10:00 PM. • Trader Representations: Corporation officials are actively reviewing trade association appeals regarding tariff scaling and initial grace windows (such as a proposed free duration for quick stops), with final feasibility assessments underway. • Technology-Driven Infrastructure: Backed by real-time mobile app integration, CCTV monitoring, and variable message signboards, the system aims to eliminate erratic curbside parking and guide motorists smoothly to vacant bays.

Civic appeal The Commissioner has urged shoppers, local business owners, and commuters to cooperate with the modern digital rollout, emphasizing that the initiative is structured entirely around public interest, road safety, and reducing the city's recurrent traffic bottlenecks.