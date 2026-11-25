SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Legislative Council member D.S. Arun has criticized Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged neglect of Karnataka Electronics Development Corporation (Keonics) and urged him to take immediate steps to revive the organisation.

He challenged the minister to visit the closed Keonics facility at the IT Park in Shivamogga or resign from his ministerial position.

Speaking at a press conference, Arun said Keonics was established in 1976 to promote the electronics and IT sectors and create employment opportunities for young engineers. The government had established units at seven locations, including Shivamogga, Mysuru and Kalaburagi. The organisation once recorded an annual turnover of around ₹750 crore and operated profitably, he said.

Arun said Keonics had deteriorated under the present administration and its units were facing serious problems. Referring to the CAG audit report for 2020‑21, he said the organisation’s annual turnover had fallen to approximately ₹50 crore.

He said the 70,000-square-foot IT Park in Shivamogga was established during former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure at a cost of around ₹13 crore. The facility reportedly generated monthly revenue of ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh and provided employment to thousands of young people through various IT companies. Arun added that the unit had contributed ₹2.42 crore to the government since 2013.

Describing the present condition of the facility, he alleged that broken windows, leaking rainwater, inadequate electricity and non-functional restrooms had made operations difficult. He also pointed out that companies faced problems obtaining documents required for licence renewal, including occupancy and structural fitness certificates.

Arun questioned the government’s commitment to its ‘IT Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative and criticised the minister for focusing on political issues instead of addressing Keonics’ problems.

Former Keonics member Prashanth Pandit, District Chamber of Commerce and Industry president B. Gopinath, Manjunath N. and Chandrashekhar S. were present.