BIDAR: A ‘Praja Seve Andolana’ (Janaspandana) programme was held at Muttangi village in the Bidar South Assembly constituency, where MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale listened to public grievances and directed officials to take prompt action.

The programme aimed to bring government services closer to people and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of various welfare schemes without difficulty. Dr. Beldale inaugurated the event and received representations from villagers concerning basic infrastructure, individual problems and access to government schemes.

After hearing the grievances, the MLA consulted officials from the concerned departments and instructed them to take appropriate steps. He said addressing public problems was a primary responsibility of elected representatives and officials. People should not be forced to visit multiple government offices to get their issues resolved, he added.

Dr. Beldale stressed that government facilities and welfare schemes must reach eligible beneficiaries, particularly poor families, farmers, women and senior citizens. Officials should create awareness about available schemes and ensure that assistance reaches those entitled to it.

No application to be ignored

He directed the departments to resolve issues that could be addressed immediately. Grievances requiring technical or administrative examination should be reviewed thoroughly and settled promptly in accordance with the rules. No application should be ignored, he emphasised.

The MLA also said that the development of rural areas was essential for the overall progress of the constituency. Issues concerning roads, drinking water, electricity, drainage, healthcare and education would be taken up in phases. He called for coordination among departments and public representatives to ensure timely solutions.

Officials from various government departments received applications and explained the procedures relating to the issues raised by residents. Local elected representatives, community leaders, party workers and villagers attended the programme.

Chitguppa Tahsildar Manjunath Panchal, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Lingaraj and officials from various departments were present.