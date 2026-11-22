YADGIR: MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur has warned government officials against treating the State government’s Praja Seva campaign as a mere formality, expressing strong displeasure over their alleged negligence and failure to address public grievances.

He was speaking at the Gram Panchayat-level Praja Seva campaign for Wadagera hobli, organised at the Naikal Gram Panchayat premises. The MLA said some officials had become lethargic and were not responding properly to people’s problems.

He pointed out that, according to the campaign guidelines, officials were required to visit households at least two days before the programme, distribute application forms to family heads and help residents submit the completed forms during the campaign.

However, he alleged that officials had failed to visit households or distribute the forms. He warned that such negligence should not be repeated.

Tunnur said the Congress government had introduced the campaign to help ordinary people access government services without unnecessary expenses, inconvenience or repeated visits to government offices. He directed officials to listen patiently to grievances and take immediate steps to resolve them without harassing applicants.

Notices to absent officials

Taking serious note of the absence of several taluk-level officers, Tunnur directed the Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer to issue notices to those who had failed to attend the programme.

Wadagera Tahsildar M. Mangala delivered the introductory remarks, while Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Shashidhar Hiremath explained the campaign and the Bhoomi Guarantee initiative.

In a notable gesture, the MLA declined a shawl presented by officials and requested them to gift him books instead, saying he preferred books over shawls.