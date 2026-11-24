CHITRADURGA: Chitradurga MLA K.C. Veerendra Puppy said development works would be taken up in every village of the constituency in phases, with special focus on improving rural infrastructure. He assured residents that government grants would be properly utilised to address local needs.

Speaking after performing ground-breaking ceremonies for development works in Lakshmisagara, Bommenahalli and Hosuru villages on Tuesday, he said rural development was essential for the overall progress of the constituency.

The MLA said priority would be given to basic facilities such as good roads, drainage systems and drinking water. He added that public complaints and village-level requirements would be addressed systematically. He also instructed officials to maintain quality standards and complete the projects within the stipulated time.

He stressed that public funds must be used responsibly and that both urban and rural areas would receive equal attention.

Congress leader Coconut Basavaraj said Hosuru village, near Hireguntanuru, had lacked development for many years. He appreciated the infrastructure works taken up in the village, including concrete roads, high-mast lights and drinking water facilities.

The projects for which ground-breaking ceremonies were held include the development of Hosuru Hatti at an estimated cost of ₹40 lakh, a concrete road connecting Lakshmisagara to the National Highway at a cost of ₹80 lakh, and a high-tech bus stand near Bommenahalli.

Tahsildar Fatima, Taluk Executive Officer Pramod, engineer Sharath and several community leaders attended the programme.