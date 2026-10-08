MLA performs puja for Shivamogga Dasara elephants

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA MLA SN Channabasappa on Thursday, welcomed and performed a puja for the elephant squad at the Sakrebailu Elephant Camp as they prepare for the 'Jamboo Savari' procession, a highlight of the Malnad region's cultural 'Shivamogga Dasara Festival'. After offering fruits and performing puja for the elephants including those designated to carry the Ambari bearing the idol of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari, the MLA remarked, the elephant squad from the Sakrebailu camp is the main attraction and adds great splendor to the Shivamogga Dasara Jamboo Savari. Prayers have been offered to the Almighty for the festival to be conducted with grandeur, discipline, and without any glitches. On this occasion, the MLA held discussions with officials and mahouts regarding the elephants' health check-ups, the supply of nutritious food, and the rehearsals scheduled to take place in the city. He appealed to the entire citizenry to participate enthusiastically in this cultural extravaganza and ensure its success. City Corporation Commissioner Mayannagowda, Wildlife Division DCF Prasannakrishna Pategar, BJP District President Jagadish, Vice-Presidents Gnaneshwar and Nagaraj, City President Mohan Reddy, former City Corporation members, officials from the Corporation and Forest Department, and BJP party workers were present on this occasion.