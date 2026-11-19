MYSURU: The deadline for submitting online applications for financial incentives offered to eligible students from minority communities pursuing B.Sc Nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses during the academic year 2026–27 has been extended to December 31, 2026.

The Directorate of Minorities and the Department of Minority Welfare have invited applications through the Seva Sindhu portal.

Who can apply

Applicants must be residents of Karnataka and belong to one of the recognised minority communities — Muslim, Christian, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh or Parsi. Students must be enrolled in regular courses, and their family’s annual income should not exceed Rs 2.50 lakh.

How to apply

Eligible students can apply online through sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/Sevasindhu/DepartmentServices.

A copy of the submitted application, along with the required documents, must be submitted to the District Minority Welfare Office on the prescribed date.

For further details, students can visit the Department’s website at dom.karnataka.gov.in or approach the nearest Taluk Minority Information Centre.

Where to submit

They may also contact the District Minority Welfare Office at Maulana Azad Bhavan, Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, Mysuru–570007, opposite Dandinamaramma Temple and next to Shobha Garden.

For enquiries, contact 0821‑2422088, according to a press release issued by the District Officer, Department of Minority Welfare.