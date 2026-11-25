YADGIR: Karnataka State Minorities Commission Chairman U. Nisar Ahmed has directed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of all children below 14 years of age, including newborns, and submit a detailed report to ensure that every child has access to education.

He issued the direction while chairing a district-level review meeting on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s New 15-Point Programme for Minorities for the first and second quarters of 2026‑27 at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium. He stressed that education must be given priority, particularly for children belonging to minority communities.

Right to Education

Nisar Ahmed said maintaining complete records of children from birth to 14 years was essential under the Right to Education Act. He instructed officials of the Women and Child Development and Public Education Departments to collect details of all children in this age group and identify those who had dropped out of school or were not attending Anganwadi centres. Such children must be brought into the formal education system, he said.

He also directed officials to organise special camps in minority-dominated areas to distribute e-Shram and labour identity cards, conduct health camps and facilitate worker registration.

Reviewing the progress of educational loans, the Commission Chairman sought details of applications submitted to banks, loans sanctioned, pending applications and reasons for rejection. He instructed Lead Bank officials to issue circulars to all banks, directing them to provide educational loans and financial assistance to economically weaker sections in accordance with Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

Commission member Mateen, Officer on Special Duty Mujibulla Jafari, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Pandve, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Jubin Mohapatra and Superintendent of Police Prithvik Shankar attended the meeting.

During the public grievance redressal session, Syed Zainulla Abideen, Mohammed Salman, Wahid Miya, Balamitra and district-level officials were also present.