Minister Yatindra inspects infrastructure, Devpt works in Mysuru

Mysuru The cultural city of Mysuru is gearing up for the world-famous Mysuru Dasara 2026. As part of preparations for the successful conduct of the festivities and to ensure smooth movement of tourists, Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah conducted a joint inspection of infrastructure facilities and ongoing development works at key locations across the city on Wednesday. The Minister first visited the Food Mela venue at Maharaja’s College Grounds and reviewed the arrangements. He directed officials to ensure an adequate supply of safe drinking water and sufficient shaded areas to protect visitors from the heat. The officials were strictly told segregate wet and dry waste generated at the food mela and ensure its scientific disposal. With lakhs of tourists expected to visit Mysuru from across India and abroad for Dasara, Dr Yatindra personally inspected ongoing road development works at several important locations. He directed officials to complete the road works at the earliest and open them for traffic, particularly at Royal Inn Junction on KRS Road, Kempegowda Junction on the Bengaluru route, Pushpashrama Road and the road works near Hosahundi at Devalapura Circle. He later visited the Yuva Dasara venue at Uthanahalli and reviewed the construction of the massive stage and other arrangements. The officials were told to ensure proper facilities for youngsters and the public, including drinking water, lighting, toilets and security arrangements. Dr Yatindra also inspected the ongoing works at Chamundi Hill and the Karnataka Exhibition Grounds. He directed officials to provide adequate drinking water, shaded areas and smooth vehicle parking facilities for devotees visiting Chamundi Hill. He also instructed them to speed up the remaining works at the exhibition grounds so that the venue could be opened to the public as scheduled. At the Mysuru Palace, the Minister reviewed preparations including the construction of the temporary main stage, colourful illumination, seating arrangements and toilet facilities. Later, he told reporters that the state government was committed to providing tourists visiting the Nada Habba with a safe, comfortable and well-organised experience. MLAs Darshan Dhruvanarayan and K. Harish Gowda, Legislative Council members Dr D. Thimmaiah and Shivakumar, Mysuru District Rural Congress Committee president Bireehundi Basavanna, senior political leaders and district-level senior officials from various departments were present during the inspection.