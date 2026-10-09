Minister slams exorbitant expenses for Hassanamba Jatra

CH NEWS, HASSAN Hassan District In-charge Minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda expressed shock and displeasure over inflated budgetary estimates presented by officials for the upcoming historic Hassanamba fair, questioning an exorbitant ₹50 lakh tender floated for constructing a single temporary control room. Chairing a preparatory meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday, the minister voiced strong dismay while scrutinizing financial proposals. Pointing out that ₹50 lakh translates to half a crore of public money, he cautioned that taxpayers would harshly question such lavishness when drought conditions persist across parts of the state. He firmly asserted that he would not act against his conscience, warning that he would apprise the Chief Minister and step aside rather than endorse wasteful public expenditures. When Deputy Commissioner K.S. Lathakumari offered to cancel the tender if the minister disapproved, Shivalinge Gowda clarified that while he desires a grand and successful festival, extravagant outflows must be curbed. He similarly objected to an estimated ₹65 lakh tender designated for cultural performances across four stages, insisting that cultural celebrations should proceed but costs must be substantially rationalized. Additionally, when administrators highlighted a ₹12 lakh allocation for deploying artificial intelligence systems for crowd management, the minister candidly admitted unfamiliarity with the technology, directing officials to implement whatever measures are genuinely necessary without unnecessary financial padding. He reiterated that fiscal discipline, public accountability, and transparency must take precedence throughout festival management.