Minister seeks timely action on employment guarantee

CH NEWS, Kushtagi Karnataka Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture and Koppal District In-charge Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has directed Zilla Panchayat officials to examine applications of people excluded from the employment guarantee scheme list and take action according to the rules. He was speaking at the 'Praja Seva Andolana' meeting organised by the district administration at Fakirappa Channappa Hosavakkala Kalyana Mantapa in Kushtagi on November 7. Tangadagi discussed a petition submitted by the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha and instructed the Zilla Panchayat CEO to address technical issues preventing people from obtaining employment. He said farmers were facing difficulties due to inadequate rainfall and crop losses. Providing employment to those seeking work was essential to prevent migration, he added. Several other public grievances were also brought to the minister's attention. Residents demanded road widening and bridge repairs in Dotihala, removal of encroachments on public parks in Kushtagi and protection of a historic Vijayanagara-era temple structure. Residents of Sandeep Nagar sought title deeds for their allotted sites. Basavaraja Ganigera raised concerns over delays in allotting a civic amenity site for the rehabilitation of children with intellectual and multiple disabilities. Villagers also sought corrections in land records and approval of old-age pensions. During the programme, Tangadagi distributed a Sukanya Samriddhi passbook to beneficiary Dhruthi Manjunatha Dani and handed over a disability pension sanction letter to Yamanura of Tavargera Hobli. A total of 147 applications were received through dedicated counters established at the venue. Kushtagi MLA and Opposition Chief Whip Doddanagouda Hanamagouda Patil, Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat CEO, Superintendent of Police and other district and taluk officials attended the meeting.