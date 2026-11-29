Minister U.T. Khader took an elderly woman in his car and arranged spectacles for her after she repeatedly asked him for help.

MANGALURU: A heartwarming incident in the city on Sunday highlighted the compassionate response of Minister U.T. Khader, who personally helped an elderly woman obtain spectacles after she repeatedly appealed to him for assistance.

The woman had approached Khader and explained that she was struggling with poor eyesight. She told him that doctors had advised her to wear spectacles, but she had not been able to get a pair.

Khader initially suggested that she visit a hospital and arrange for the glasses after undergoing the necessary consultation. However, the woman was not satisfied with the suggestion. She remained firm in her request and repeatedly urged the minister to personally buy the spectacles for her.

Responding to her persistence, Khader agreed to help. He assured the woman that he would arrange the spectacles himself and took her along in his car to get them.

The minister then arranged a pair of spectacles for her. After ensuring that her request had been addressed, he dropped her back home.

The incident, which took place in the city on Sunday, drew public appreciation for Khader’s willingness to respond personally to the elderly woman’s request. What began as a complaint about poor eyesight ended with the woman receiving the assistance she had been seeking.

The woman’s repeated appeal and Khader’s decision to accompany her, rather than simply directing her elsewhere, formed the central moments of the incident.

The minister’s prompt response to the request was widely appreciated by members of the public.