The Minister ordered uninterrupted drinking water for people and livestock, identification of low-water lakes and shortage-hit villages, and twice-daily reviews

MANDYA: Mandya District In-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy has directed officials to speed up development projects and complete pending works by December. He stressed the need for coordination among departments to address public concerns related to drinking water, agriculture, healthcare, education and infrastructure.

He was speaking at the second quarterly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting for 2026–27, held at Kaveri Hall in the Zilla Panchayat office on Tuesday.

Drinking water and crop compensation

The Minister directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply to people and livestock. Villages facing shortages and lakes with less than 25 per cent water storage must be identified. The Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat CEO were asked to review the situation twice daily.

A committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner will examine a permanent water supply solution for Maddur town using Cauvery water through the Jaladhare project.

He also directed officials to expedite pending crop compensation for around 16,000 farmers. CHESCOM officials were asked to survey sugarcane fields damaged by power lines and submit a report within two days.

Housing and infrastructure projects

Officials were instructed to identify government land for providing 30x40 housing sites to landless families and speed up pending Revenue Department files. Development works undertaken by various departments must be completed by December.

The Minister also directed the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a list of projects awaiting Central Government approval, including entry and exit facilities on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

A proposal to develop a modern township on 12 acres in Mandya was discussed. Healthcare improvements, including filling vacancies and providing medical equipment, were also reviewed. Preparations were ordered for launching Jayadeva hospital OPD services and inaugurating the cancer hospital in December.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the meeting that 100 acres had been identified for industrial development. The Minister said steps would be taken to allocate the land after Cabinet approval. He also announced that ₹336 crore had been approved for student hostels, residential schools and welfare schemes.

A presentation on the Smart Mandya project proposed commercial complexes, apartments and recreational facilities. MLAs, elected representatives and senior district officials attended the meeting.