BENGALURU: Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister C. Puttarangashetty has directed officials to ensure adequate availability and timely administration of vaccines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases among livestock across Karnataka.

During his visit to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, the Minister held a meeting with officials to review the department’s activities and disease prevention measures.

He said the institute was the first animal vaccine production centre established in the state and stressed the need to maintain sufficient vaccine stocks. Expressing concern over the reported rise in Lumpy Skin Disease cases, he instructed officials to strengthen vaccination, treatment and preventive measures to protect livestock. He also warned against negligence in carrying out these responsibilities.

Department Commissioner Lingaraju, Institute Director Ratnam, the Minister’s Private Secretary Dr. Rajeev Kooler and other officials attended the meeting.

Minister makes surprise visit to Hebbal office

In a separate inspection, Puttarangashetty made a surprise visit to the office of the Deputy Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services at Hebbal in Bengaluru.

During the inspection, he questioned Deputy Director Dr. Parameshwara K.T. over his reported late arrival at the office. The Minister instructed the officer and other staff members to maintain punctuality and attend to their duties on time.

He also stressed that officials must ensure the timely delivery of services to the public and discharge their responsibilities without delay.

The Minister emphasised that protecting livestock health and improving the functioning of departmental offices must remain priorities.