The minister praised Basavanna’s Anubhava Mantapa as an early model of democracy and free expression where diverse people shared views openly.

HASSAN: Excise Minister and Hassan District In-charge Minister K.M. Sivalingegowda has strongly condemned the alleged derogatory references to social reformer and philosopher Basavanna in author Ravi Hanj’s book Basava Mantapa.

In a media statement, Sivalingegowda said the remarks had hurt the sentiments of Basavanna’s followers and those who respect his teachings. He said Basavanna had fought against caste discrimination, social inequality and exploitation and promoted equality, brotherhood and harmony through the Vachana movement.

The minister highlighted the importance of Anubhava Mantapa, established by Basavanna, where people from different castes, religions and backgrounds were given an opportunity to express their views. He described it as an early example of democratic values and freedom of expression.

He also explained the principles of Kayaka and Dasoha, which emphasise the dignity of labour and sharing one’s earnings for the welfare of society. He alleged that the book misrepresented these principles and distorted Basavanna’s teachings.

Sivalingegowda said Basavanna belonged to all humanity and was not limited to any particular caste, religion or community. He added that insulting such a historical figure amounted to disrespecting Karnataka’s cultural heritage and values of social justice.

The minister said the Karnataka Cabinet had discussed the controversy and approved the confiscation of the book and legal action. An FIR has also been registered against author Ravi Hanj and publisher Vishweshwar Bhat at Bengaluru’s High Grounds Police Station over alleged derogatory remarks.

He said freedom of expression should not be used to spread hatred or disturb social harmony. The government, he added, was committed to protecting the values of equality and humanity advocated by Basavanna.