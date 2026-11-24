SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka minister S. Madhu Bangarappa has assured support for finding land to build a regional Film City in Shivamogga.

School Education and Literacy Minister S. Madhu Bangarappa said he would ask the Deputy Commissioner to identify and transfer land for the proposed Film City soon, according to Kanteerava Studios chairman Mehboob Pasha.

Bangarappa, who is also in charge of Shivamogga district, said the project should promote tourism, create jobs, attract investment and support local businesses and culture.

Pasha said he met the minister, the Deputy Commissioner and the Tahsildar separately during a recent visit to Shivamogga. He said two rounds of talks had already been held with the Deputy Commissioner. He expects the project to create jobs for actors, technicians and other workers and bring more business to hotels, restaurants and transport operators.

The regional centre would draw on the landscapes and culture of Malenadu, Bayaluseeme and coastal Karnataka. Pasha pointed to Jog Falls, Agumbe and heritage sites such as Keladi and Ikkeri as possible filming locations. He said the district’s airport, roads and rail links would help film crews reach the area.

The Shivamogga proposal is separate from the international Film City at Immavu in Mysuru district, which received administrative approval from the State Cabinet at a cost of ₹729.43 crore.

Facilities in the plan

The Film City would be built in phases. Plans include indoor studios, outdoor shooting areas and permanent sets for a village, a palace, a hospital, a courtroom and a railway station. The centre would also offer editing, sound recording, dubbing, animation and visual effects facilities, along with a training institute and accommodation for artists and technicians.