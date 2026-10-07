MiG fighter plane installed at NITK Surathkal

CH NEWS MANGALURU The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, has installed a decommissioned MiG-21 aircraft in front of its Main Building, aiming to inspire students and promote interest in the Armed Forces. Air Marshal BU Chengappa, who attended the unveiling ceremony, said the aircraft is a twin-seater trainer variant of the MiG-21 featuring tandem cockpits. Powered by an R-13 turbojet engine, the aircraft’s delta wings provided manoeuvrability and stability, making it suitable for training Air Force personnel. He said the aircraft could also carry an external gun pod and bombs on underwing store pylons. It remained in service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) until September 2025 and was among more than 100 trainer aircraft acquired and operated by the force. Lok Sabha member Capt Brijesh Chowta said it was encouraging to see increasing numbers of youngsters from Dakshina Kannada showing interest in serving the nation through the Armed Forces. There is a need to create greater awareness and encourage our youth to understand the values, discipline and opportunities associated with military service. This MiG-21 installation should inspire students not merely to admire the aircraft, but to aspire towards the spirit of service and excellence it represents, he said. MM Murugappan, Chairman of the Board of Governors, NITK Surathkal, said it was an honour to be associated with an institution with tremendous potential. Our students, faculty, alumni and leadership have brought pride to the nation, and they must continue to play an even greater role in nation-building,” he said. Dr Srinivasa Rao Kola, professor-in-charge of NITK Academy for Defence, Adventure and Leadership (NADAL), said NITK had requested the IAF in December 2023 to provide a decommissioned aircraft. The IAF allotted the aircraft to NITK in January 2026, while its components were shipped to the campus in July. An IAF team assembled the aircraft in August and guided its installation in September. Dr Kola said the MiG-21, along with a turboshaft engine installed behind the Main Building, is expected to inspire students enrolled in NADAL, NCC and other programmes. NITK Director Prof B Ravi and others were present at the event.