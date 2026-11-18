BIDAR: Government school midday meal cooks staged an overnight protest in front of the office of District In-charge Minister Eshwar B. Khandre in Bidar, demanding an increase in their monthly honorarium and timely payment of salaries.

The protest was organised under the leadership of the Akshara Dasoha Midday Meal Workers’ Federation and the AITUC District Committee. A large number of cooking staff participated in the agitation, expressing their dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to address their long-pending demands.

Pay often delayed

The protesters said the honorarium currently paid to midday meal workers was inadequate to meet their basic needs, particularly in view of the rising cost of living. They also complained that monthly payments were frequently delayed, causing financial difficulties for workers who depend on the income to support their families.

The workers demanded an immediate increase in their honorarium and the release of all pending salaries. They also called for a fixed date for payment every month so that workers would not have to face uncertainty over their earnings.

Call for lasting solutions

In addition to better remuneration, the protesters sought permanent solutions to the various problems faced by midday meal workers. They urged the State government to recognise their concerns and take concrete steps to improve their working and financial conditions.

The workers said they had been carrying out their responsibilities in government schools but continued to face difficulties because of low payments and irregular salary disbursement.

Agitation to go on

The overnight demonstration was intended to draw the attention of the district administration and the State government to their grievances. The protesters warned that they would continue their agitation until the authorities responded positively and fulfilled their demands.

They appealed to the government to intervene without further delay and ensure fair remuneration and regular payment for all midday meal workers.