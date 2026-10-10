MES challenges Belagavi DC over Black Day rally

Belagavi The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has challenged Belagavi Deputy Commissioner to join its proposed November 1 Black Day rally. MES leader Shubham Shelke said Marathi-speaking people had continued their movement within the framework of the law and remained committed to their cause. His remarks came ahead of the rally planned for November 1, which coincides with Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations marking the formation of the state. The MES has traditionally observed November 1 as a Black Day in Belagavi as part of its demand concerning the region’s status and the interests of Marathi-speaking people. The organisation maintains that its movement has continued through democratic means. Shelke’s challenge to the Deputy Commissioner has brought renewed attention to the MES’s planned programme and its longstanding position on the border issue. The proposed rally is expected to reflect the organisation’s continuing campaign and its demand for recognition of the concerns raised by Marathi-speaking residents. Karnataka Rajyotsava is celebrated across the state on November 1 with official programmes and cultural events. However, the MES and its supporters observe the day differently in Belagavi, highlighting the continuing disagreement over the region. The border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra has remained a sensitive issue, with both states maintaining their respective positions. The proposed rally is likely to draw attention to the issue once again as November 1 approaches.