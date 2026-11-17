MYSURU: Questions have been raised over the law and order situation in the cultural city of Mysuru following an alleged group assault on Puneeth and his friends, who had reportedly attempted to catch two minors suspected of trying to snatch a woman’s gold chain in JP Nagar on Sunday night.

In a press statement, Mysuru City BJP Media Co-Convenor B.M. Santosh Kumar strongly condemned the incident and demanded stringent action against all those involved, including invoking the Goonda Act against the accused, subject to legal provisions. The incident reportedly occurred near Kavitha Bakery in the prominent JP Nagar locality. Two minor youths allegedly attempted to snatch a woman’s chain, following which local resident Puneeth and his friends caught them and decided to hand them over to the police. However, a group of people allegedly associated with the two youths arrived at Kavitha Bakery Circle and assaulted Puneeth and his friends.

Condemning the attack, Santosh Kumar said Puneeth and his friends had acted responsibly by attempting to apprehend the suspects and hand them over to the police. “Is it wrong for citizens to question wrongdoing and hand over those involved to the police? Do those who take the law into their own hands and indulge in group assaults have no fear of the law?” he asked.

He questioned who would protect ordinary citizens if those who assist the police in apprehending suspected offenders themselves became victims of assault. Such incidents, he said, would create fear among the public and undermine confidence in the police and the law enforcement system.

According to the statement, the group allegedly involved in the assault fled the scene after the incident. Puneeth has reportedly lodged a complaint with the police. Santosh Kumar urged the police to identify and arrest every person involved and initiate stringent legal action. Failure to curb such acts of group violence would erode public confidence in the rule of law and create an atmosphere of insecurity among residents, he added.

Former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and Krishnaraja constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsa visited the police station along with local residents on the night of the incident and obtained details of the case. The incident has triggered anxiety and fear among residents of JP Nagar, he said, urging the police to take decisive steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Calling upon the newly appointed Mysuru City Police Commissioner Vishnuvardhan to take strict measures, Santosh Kumar demanded that all the accused be brought to book and that provisions of the Goonda Act be invoked against those involved, wherever supported by evidence and applicable under the law.