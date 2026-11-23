MYSURU: The proposal to construct a memorial for Dasara elephant Arjuna at T.N. Narasimhamurthy Circle in Mysuru is aimed at commemorating his immense contribution to the Mysuru Dasara celebrations and honouring the lasting memories he has created in the hearts of lakhs of people, said Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

In a press release here, he said the proposed Arjuna Memorial will symbolise his courage, valour, strength, discipline and dignity. It will be a tribute to the elephant, who rendered distinguished service during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations for several years and earned the love and admiration of people across Karnataka.

The MP categorically clarified that the existing name of the circle will not be changed under any circumstances. There is no proposal to rename the circle, and the construction of the Arjuna Memorial will in no way affect its present name or identity.

In fact, necessary steps will be taken to install a new and prominent name board clearly displaying the existing name of the circle. This will ensure that there is no confusion among the public regarding its identity.

The objective of the project is to honour the memory of Arjuna while simultaneously preserving the existing name and identity of the circle. Both objectives can be achieved in coordination, and the development works will be undertaken accordingly.

The concerned departments and officials will be consulted to ensure that the project is implemented in a manner that respects the sentiments of the people of Mysuru while paying a fitting tribute to their beloved elephant Arjuna.