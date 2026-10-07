‘Mekedatu project is permanent Cauvery crisis solution’

CH NEWS, MANDYA The government will not take any decision that causes distress to farmers, District In-charge and Water Resources Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a meeting with farmer leaders at the Zilla Panchayat hall in Mandya, where he heard grievances related to farmers, drought and the sixth-phase drinking water project for nearly two hours. The minister said the sixth-phase drinking water project was planned to meet drinking water needs, while implementation of the Mekedatu project would provide a permanent solution to the Cauvery crisis. He said technical and legal preparations were complete and a proposal had been submitted to the Central Water Commission. He expressed confidence that the foundation stone for the project would be laid before March. On the Manmul scam, Chaluvarayaswamy said he personally directed that legal action be taken within 24 hours of the matter coming to light. He said no one would be protected and added that a high-level inquiry could be ordered if necessary. He also assured farmers that drought relief of ₹2,500 would be credited to their accounts within two days. A central study team is currently inspecting the drought situation. The minister said a letter had been sent to the Election Commission regarding the increase in milk prices and that the decision would be implemented after approval or after the elections. He said the cancer hospital would undergo Kayakalpa within a week and a separate meeting would address encroachment on medical college land. He also said Mysugar privatisation had been stopped and outstanding sugarcane dues from 81 sugar factories would be released by October 15. Plans are also in place to construct reservoirs at Nugu Dam and Tannur Lake. Chaluvarayaswamy said he had participated in farmers’ agitations before becoming a minister and would never forget that he was a son of the soil. MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Mysugar Chairman C.D. Gangadhar, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.R. Nandini, SP N. Shobharani and farmer leaders were present. HIGHLIGHTS • Minister assures no farmer distress decisions • Mekedatu project proposal sent to commission • Drought relief funds credited in two days • Sugar factories to clear sugarcane dues • Manmul scam faces swift legal action • Milk price hike awaits commission approval