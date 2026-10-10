MCC launches 2nd round of Ring Road clean-up drive

Mysuru: In a major push to keep the city clean and tourist-friendly ahead of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara-2026, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), in association with surrounding urban local bodies, launched the second round of a massive cleanliness drive along the Ring Road on Saturday. The drive was undertaken to remove accumulated garbage and restore the beauty of the city's outskirts ahead of the arrival of lakhs of tourists for the Dasara festivities. The operation began at 6.30 am under the leadership of MCC Commissioner M.K. Savita and Urban Development Cell Project Director B.R. Roopa, following directions issued by the District Minister during a review of Dasara preparations on October 7. Officials and staff from the MCC and neighbouring urban local bodies participated in the drive, clearing garbage, plastic waste, construction debris, demolition waste and other discarded materials dumped along the Ring Road. The operation covered various stretches of the Ring Road, where waste accumulated along the roadside had become an eyesore and posed a challenge to maintaining the city's cleanliness and environmental standards. During the drive, Commissioner Savita visited several locations to inspect the cleaning operations and assess the progress made by the teams. She directed officials to take strict measures to prevent unauthorised dumping of waste along the Ring Road and ensure that cleanliness was maintained on a sustained basis. She also instructed the officials of the neighbouring urban local bodies to coordinate their efforts and work together to prevent the recurrence of roadside garbage dumping. Senior officials, including Superintending Engineer Sindhu, Hootagalli City Municipal Council Commissioner Narasimhamurthy, MCC Executive Engineer (Environment) K.S. Mrutyunjaya, Zonal Assistant Commissioner Manjunath Reddy of Zone 5 and Assistant Commissioner Somashekar of Zone 8, participated in the operation. Krishna, Executive Officer of the Taluk Panchayat, and officials from the Urban Development Cell were also present. Environmental engineers, health inspectors, supervisors, pourakarmikas and heads of neighbouring urban local bodies actively took part in the cleanliness campaign. Public cooperation sought With Mysuru preparing to welcome thousands of domestic and international visitors during the Dasara celebrations, the civic body has intensified efforts to ensure that the city presents a clean, attractive and welcoming appearance. The MCC has appealed to residents, commercial establishments, transport operators and the public not to dump garbage indiscriminately along the Ring Road or other roads on the city's outskirts. The civic body emphasised that maintaining cleanliness was not merely the responsibility of municipal authorities but also required the active participation of citizens. Unregulated dumping of waste not only damages the city's scenic surroundings but also undermines the efforts of civic workers to maintain a clean environment. The corporation has called upon the public to dispose of waste responsibly and cooperate with the authorities in preserving Mysuru's reputation as one of Karnataka's most prominent tourist destinations. “Clean Mysuru – Beautiful Mysuru” is the message of the civic body as the city gears up for the grand Dasara celebrations. The MCC has urged citizens to join hands with the administration to ensure that Mysuru remains clean, beautiful and welcoming throughout the festival and beyond.