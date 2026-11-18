MYSURU: In a major milestone in its efforts to streamline civic services, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) distributed a record 1,731 e-Khatas in a single day during a special distribution drive organised at its Central Office premises on Wednesday.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda was present on the occasion and handed over e-Khata certificates to beneficiaries.

The programme witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with large numbers of property owners arriving at the Corporation office to collect their e-Khatas. The simplified procedures, transparency and speedy delivery of the service drew an enthusiastic response from the public, who lauded the Corporation’s special initiative.

The drive marks a significant step towards making property-related services more accessible, hassle-free and citizen-friendly. By ensuring that e-Khatas are issued directly to beneficiaries without the interference of middlemen, the MCC has sought to eliminate unnecessary delays and make the process more transparent and efficient.

The citizens expressed appreciation for the initiative, describing the special distribution drive as a welcome move towards improving the delivery of civic services.