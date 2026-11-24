HUNSUR: Former Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath offered a traditional ‘Bagina’ to Somanahalli Lake after water was supplied through a new pipeline constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore under a lift irrigation project from the Lakshmanatirtha River.

Responding to an invitation from villagers, Manjunath visited the village and was welcomed with traditional music, ceremonial pots and flowers. Villagers also carried him in a procession to the lake, where special prayers and Ganga Pooja were performed before the offering.

Addressing a gathering later, Manjunath criticised MLA G.D. Harish Gowda over the development of the constituency. He urged him to address problems in the cooperative sector and ensure that farmers who had repaid their loans could access fresh credit.

Manjunath alleged that irregularities had occurred in the Hangodu Cooperative Society and other societies and called for corrective action. He also rejected allegations that he was obstructing development works, saying elected representatives should focus on securing funds and using them effectively.

He claimed that of the ₹25 crore released during the previous Siddaramaiah government, only ₹6.5 crore had been utilised. He also referred to a proposed allocation of another ₹50 crore under the present government and urged authorities to ensure that the funds were used for development.

A project from 2008

Manjunath said the lake project was first initiated in 2008, when its foundation stone was laid by then MP C.H. Vijayashankar. Later, ₹1.49 crore was sanctioned, but work was delayed due to pipeline-related issues. Following villagers’ demands, a new pipeline was installed with ₹3 crore in funding.

He also expressed hope that the project could eventually supply water to Uyigowdanahalli Lake and nearby water bodies.

Several local Congress leaders, cooperative society representatives and villagers attended the programme.