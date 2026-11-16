Manipur families seek ‘justice’ after receiving remains

KANGPOKPI: The men were identified as Rev. Manu Thiumai, Pastor Kenpibou Chawang, Kaliwangbou Abonmai, Dilip Thiumai, Phenrilung Chawang and Phenrongwi Thiumai. All six lived in Konsakhul. They were reported missing on May 13 after suspected armed Kuki militants allegedly abducted them from Leilon Vaiphei village.

Security forces recovered their remains on June 10 from an area between Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei villages. The remains were kept at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences mortuary in Imphal until the handover.

Relatives, volunteers and community representatives were present when the families received the remains. About 500 villagers attended the funeral, along with state lawmakers and representatives of groups from Manipur’s hill and valley regions. The families said they would continue to seek justice.

KC Savio, who took part in the Guwahati talks, said the Joint Tribe Council had submitted demands focused on the welfare of the families.

The funeral followed an agreement reached in Guwahati on September 26 involving the United Naga Council, the Manipur government and the Union Home Ministry. The council called for those responsible to be prosecuted without delay and for the National Investigation Agency to continue its investigation. Joint Tribe Council representative Savio said the state government had agreed to compensate the families.