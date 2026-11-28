MANGALURU: A woman from Mangaluru allegedly lost Rs 8.50 lakh after falling victim to a cyber fraud involving promises of expensive gifts from the United Kingdom.

According to police, the fraudsters promised to send her gold jewellery and foreign currency as birthday gifts for her child. They later collected money from her in the name of various charges for releasing a parcel that never arrived.

As stated in her complaint, the woman joined the StarMaker app in 2021. About two months ago, she came into contact with a man through the app who introduced himself as Chris Paml and claimed to be living in the UK. He obtained her mobile number and continued communicating with her through WhatsApp.

During their conversations, the woman mentioned her child’s birthday. The man then promised to send expensive gifts, including US dollars and gold ornaments. He also shared photographs of the purported gifts and claimed that he had dispatched a parcel through a courier service.

The parcel call

On November 9, she received a call from another number. The caller claimed to be an employee of a delivery service in Mumbai and informed her that a parcel from the UK had arrived in her name.

The caller allegedly demanded payment towards service charges, income tax to the Government of India and an anti-terrorist clearance certificate to release the parcel.

Believing the claims, the woman transferred approximately Rs 8.50 lakh in several instalments to bank accounts provided by the callers between November 13 and 20, police said.

Police advice

However, the promised parcel was never delivered. When the callers stopped responding, she realised that she had been cheated and approached the Mangaluru Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Police Station. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

Police have advised the public to remain cautious about strangers offering expensive gifts from abroad. Victims of cyber fraud should immediately contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or register a complaint through cybercrime.gov.in.