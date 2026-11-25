MANGALURU: The ‘Kanaka Cultural Dictionary’, a significant academic work explaining the cultural world reflected in the poetry and devotional compositions of Kanakadasa, was released at Mangaluru University.

The book was released by Prof. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Sanskrit University, at a programme organised by the Kanakadasa Study Chair and Kanakadasa Research Centre at the university’s Mangalagangothri campus.

Kanakadasa’s world

Prof. Venkatesh said Kanakadasa had reached different sections of society through his literary works and devotional songs. His compositions revealed not only cultural practices and social developments but also several aspects of the political and intellectual life of his period.

He said works such as Mohana Tarangini and Sri Ramacharite offered valuable insights into the cultural world of that era. The publication of the dictionary was therefore an important contribution to Kannada literary research.

A first of its kind

He described it as the first cultural dictionary of its kind in Karnataka and said it would help researchers, scholars and students understand the distinctive words and expressions used in Kanakadasa’s poetry and kirtans.

More dictionaries sought

Senior Kannada scholar and chief editor of the publication, Prof. A.V. Navada, said similar cultural dictionaries should be prepared on Purandaradasa, Jain literature, Vachana literature and other historical works. He also stressed the importance of involving university teachers and students in such research.

University Registrar Santosh B. Jagalasara presided over the programme and highlighted the importance of understanding history and cultural traditions.

Editors Dr. Anil Kumar Bommaghatta and Dr. Radhakrishna Bellur were honoured. Prof. Somanna Hongalli was among those present.

Singing contest

As part of Kanaka Jayanti celebrations, the Kanaka Kirtana Gangotri group singing competition was also organized, attracting 117 participants across seven categories.

The programme was welcomed by Prof. Dhananjaya Kumble and compered by Dr. Yashukumar.