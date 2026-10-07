Mangaluru Dasara celebrations begin with grand festivities

CH NEWS, MANGALURU The historic Mangaluru Dasara and Navaratri Mahotsava-2026 will be celebrated at Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Kshetra from October 11 to 22. Treasurer Padma Raj Poojary announced the programme at a press conference. The festival will be held under the guidance of former Union Finance Minister B. Janardhana Poojary. Idols of Sri Mahaganapathi, Sri Adishakti, the Nava Durgas and Sri Sharada Mata will be installed and worshipped at the temple’s Durbar Hall. Devotional bhajans, music and dance programmes, sports competitions and folk art performances will also be held. Vedic rituals will begin on October 11, with the installation of Sri Sharada Mata and the Nava Durgas at noon. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the Mangaluru Dasara Mahotsava at 6:30 p.m. on October 12. Ministers will attend the programme. The grand procession will be flagged off on October 21 at 4 p.m. Chandika Homa will be conducted daily at 8:30 a.m. from October 12 to 20. A special mass Chandika Homa will be held on October 17, with Poornahuti at 11:30 a.m. ‘Dasara Kala-Zhankara’ will feature national, international and local artists daily from October 11 to 20. The ‘Asamanya Stree’ award will also be presented to accomplished women. Various competitions will include a poets’ gathering, story-telling, poetry, devotional group dance, children’s competitions, Muddu Sharade, Dasara Marathon, Kinnipili, Mahila Dasara and Dasara Rangantaranga. Aksharabhyasa for children will be held at 9 a.m. on October 20. A palace-style Durbar Mantapa has also been constructed. Three service organisations, Snehalaya of Manjeshwar, Hidaya Foundation of Mangaluru and Sevanjali of Farangipete, will be honoured with awards. Kshetra Administration Board President Jairaj H. Somasundaram, Vice-President Dr. B.G. Suvarna and members Harikrishna Bantwal, Leelaksha Karkera and Radhakrishna attended the press conference.