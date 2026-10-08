Mangaluru Dasara, a festival of celebration from Oct 11 to 22

CH NEWS, MANGALURU This year's Mangaluru Dasara and Navratri festival will be held in Kudroli Gokarnanath constituency from October 11 to 22, and a palace-style Durbar Mantapa is being specially prepared, said Padmaraja R Poojary, treasurer of the Gokarnanath constituency administrative committee, at a press conference on Thursday. The installation and worship of the idols of Maha Ganapati, Adi Shakti, Nava Durga and Sharada Mata will take place in the Durbar Mantapa, along with bhajans, dance, music, sports and folk art. The installation of Sharada and Nava Durga will be held at 12 noon on the 11th. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will inaugurate the festival at 6.30 pm on the 12th, he explained. All the programmes from last time will continue, and the procession will begin at 4 pm on the 21st. Chandika Homa will be performed every day from the 12th to the 20th at 8.30 am, a mass Chandika Homa will be performed on the 17th, and the Purnahuti will be performed at 11.30 am. A cultural programme will be held at Santoshi Kalamantapa from 11 to 20 from 2.30 pm to 11.30 pm daily, and the 'Unusual Woman' award will be presented to one person on each of the 9 days. On the 12th, a state-level poetry gathering, story and poetry competition, on the 13th from 7.30 pm, 'Rudratandavam' devotional group dance competition, on the 15th, children's Dasara, on the 16th, Muddu Sharade competition, and on the 18th, a Dasara marathon and Kinnipili competition will be held. Women's Dasara will be held on the 19th, with Bharatanatyam competition, fireless cooking, rangoli, mehndi, group singing, and flower tying competitions. Women's Dandia dance will be held at 8 pm. Dasara Rangantaranga cultural competitions will be held on the 20th. On the 20th, at 9 am, children will be taught to read letters in the lap of Goddess Sharada. Administrative Committee President Jayaraj H Somasundaram, leaders Chittaranjan Garodi, Kishore Dandakeri, Harikrishna Bantwala, BG Suvarna, Radhakrishna, Chandan Das, Leelaksha Karkera, Jatin Attavara, Vasudevar Dandakeri Praveen participated.