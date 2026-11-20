MANGALURU: The Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Mangaluru has sentenced Santu alias Santosh to life imprisonment in a murder case dating back to November 2020. The court also acquitted the second accused, Siddappa, due to insufficient evidence.

According to the case details, Santosh had previously worked at the house of Surendran in Malli Layout, Gandhinagar, under Kavoor police station limits. On November 3, 2020, Santosh and his friend Siddappa approached Surendran demanding payment for their earlier work. An argument reportedly broke out during the discussion.

Attacked with a blade

During the confrontation, Santosh attacked Surendran with a paper-cutting blade, injuring his neck, face and head. He also allegedly hit him with an exercise rod, causing his death. Kavoor police registered a case and began an investigation.

The investigation was conducted by then-Kavoor Police Inspector Raghav Padil, who arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet before the court. Judge Jagadish V.N. heard the case and delivered the verdict.

Sentences and fines

The court sentenced Santosh to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with a fine of Rs. 25,000. Failure to pay the fine will attract an additional year’s imprisonment. Under Section 392, he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and fined Rs. 5,000. Under Section 201, he received six months’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 2,000. Additional jail terms were prescribed for non-payment of these fines.

Of the total fine of Rs. 32,000, Rs. 25,000 will be paid to Surendran’s wife as compensation, while Rs. 7,000 will go to the government. Public Prosecutor Jyothi Pramod Nayak represented the government.