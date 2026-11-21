Taxi operators in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will suspend services on November 24 and indefinitely boycott airport pick-ups from November 25 over the disputed fee structure at Mangaluru Airport.

MANGALURU: Taxi operators from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have announced a one-day suspension of services on November 24, followed by an indefinite boycott of airport pick-up services from November 25, intensifying their protest against what they describe as an unscientific fee structure imposed at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

The announcement was made during a press conference on Saturday, November 21, at the site of the indefinite dharna near the airport’s entry gate at Kenjaru, Bajpe.

The press conference was attended by former Udupi MLA and Udupi District Taximen’s Association president Raghupathi Bhat, Dakshina Kannada District Taximen’s Association president Anand K., and representatives of various transport and drivers’ organisations from both districts.

Addressing the media, Anand K. said taxi operators had been protesting against the airport’s fee structure for the past two to three months. He said repeated assurances from people’s representatives and authorities had failed to resolve the issue, forcing the operators to begin an indefinite dharna five days ago.

Raghupathi Bhat said the agitation, initially launched by taxi associations from both districts, had received support from several transport organisations, auto-rickshaw unions and online taxi operators. He pointed out that online taxi operators had already suspended services for five days in solidarity, while auto-rickshaw organisations had also joined the movement.

Describing the agitation as a non-political, issue-based struggle, Bhat alleged that a major corporate entity was exploiting transport operators through the existing fee structure. He clarified that the protest was not directed against any government or elected representative but sought relief from the alleged financial burden.

Under the next phase, all taxi services in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will remain suspended on November 24, with operators participating in a public protest. From November 25, they will indefinitely stop accepting airport pick-up bookings until their demands are addressed.